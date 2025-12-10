Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold Saturday in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Fernandina Beach over the weekend.

The Florida Lottery said that a ticket that matched five numbers -- except for the Powerball -- was purchased at the Circle K located at 2809 Atlantic Avenue.

The five winning regular numbers were 13-14-26-28-44 and the winning Powerball, which this ticket did not have, was 7.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over on Saturday and rolled over again on Monday, making the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing $930 million.

