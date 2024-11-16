Woman convicted of 2023 Jacksonville Beach murder sentenced to 35 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Akiyah Price, the woman convicted of murdering a 25-year-old last September, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

In September, Price pled guilty to the second-degree murder of Matthew Swiger.

On Sept. 24, 2023, Swiger was shot in the 100 block of 4th Avenue North. Police found him dead.

During the investigation, Price was identified as the shooter. She was arrested at her house on Sept. 25.

Price was sentenced on Nov. 15. After serving time in prison, she will also have five years of probation and community-controlled supervision.

