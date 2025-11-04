Are you ready for it? Potter’s Wax Museum in St. Augustine unveils Taylor Swift wax figure

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Potter’s Wax Museum in St. Augustine has unveiled a new Taylor Swift wax figure, marking its first addition in two years.

“We felt that Taylor Swift’s achievements – and the joy that she’s brought to millions of fans – earned her a place in our collection,” Dave Chatterton, General Manager of Old Town Trolley Tours, said in a news release.

To celebrate the new addition, Potter’s Wax Museum is hosting a Taylor Swift Photo Contest, inviting fans to pose with the wax figure and showcase their favorite era.

The grand prize is a Taylor Swift-themed spa package, a professional photography session, and a high-tea experience.

Second and third-place winners will receive VIP merchandise and annual passes to the museum.

The contest is open until November 30th, with winners announced via email the following week.

Potter’s Wax Museum, founded in 1948, is America’s first wax museum and features more than 160 wax figures, including historical icons like Marie Antoinette and Elvis Presley.

