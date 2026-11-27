CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As you’re gearing up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday please don’t forget our four-legged friends in need.

As you shop, please check out The Clay County Animal Services Amazon Wishlist.

The agency is in dire need of Martingale collars, specifically medium and small, kitten wet food, slip leashes, and carabiners.

You can bring the items or mail them to the shelter’s address, which is 3984 SR 16 W, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.