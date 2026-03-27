Clay County Rescue Mission extends aid to Putnam County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Rescue Mission is expanding its services into Putnam County this month to assist families in crisis and people experiencing homelessness.

The initiative brings several programs to the neighboring county, including rental and utility assistance, housing support, food access and transportation services.

The expansion targets residents who face barriers to basic needs. By extending its reach, the mission aims to provide real solutions to a growing regional housing crisis that forces families to choose between essential expenses.

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Executive Director Amy Houston oversees the organization’s move into the neighboring county. Houston has led the mission’s efforts to provide practical support and long-term self-sufficiency for those in need. “We are excited to bring our mission of hope and restoration to Putnam County,” Houston said.

She noted that many individuals and families currently face significant obstacles when trying to access basic necessities. “Too many individuals and families face barriers to basic needs. Expanding our services allows us to reach those who need it most—right where they are,” Houston said.

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Taylor Thigpen, partnership director for the Clay County Rescue Mission, said the area is in the midst of a regional housing crisis. This crisis has created a gap in services that the mission intends to fill through its new local presence.

Thigpen explained that the lack of affordable options has created a difficult environment for local residents. “Families are being forced to make impossible choices between rent, food and transportation. By expanding our reach into Putnam County, we are not just responding to a need—we are filling in the gap with real solutions,” Thigpen said.

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