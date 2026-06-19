Clay County schools to switch to new student information system for 2026-27

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools will transition to the Focus Student Information System for the 2026-2027 school year. This new system will serve as the central hub for checking grades, attendance and scheduling for students and parents.

The Focus Student Information System will replace the existing Synergy ParentVUE and StudentVUE platforms. The change aims to provide a streamlined experience for accessing vital student information.

Access to Synergy ParentVUE will end on June 25. Users are advised to download any report cards they wish to keep before this date. The new Focus portal is scheduled to go live on July 6. To ensure receipt of instructions on how to access the new Focus account via email this July, users must log in to ParentVUE before June 25 to verify their email and phone number.

The OneClay App will continue to be used for all school communications and Rooms, with only the student information portal changing. For full details, helpful frequently asked questions, and updates, visit here.

Instructions for accessing the new Focus account will be sent via email in July. The new Focus portal will launch on July 6. The Focus Student Information System will be in effect for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year.

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