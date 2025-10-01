Dream 18 raises over $30,000 for local charities

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The 2025 Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament, presented by Cadillac and Access Golf, raised over $30,000 for local charities last Monday.

The event was held at the Golf Club at South Hampton in St. Augustine for the 11th time.

The dollars raised will benefit St. Michael’s Soldiers and the North Florida Junior Golf scholarship programs.

The Dream 18 was started to help promote local golf, coming off the tough economic times of 2008. It was part of a TV series on Action Sports Jax featuring local celebrities and various themes like the best golf holes in the area.

In 2015, the Dream 18 morphed into a local charity event and has now raised over a quarter of a million dollars for local charities.

The Dream 18 has been held at Sawgrass Country Club and World Golf Village, but for the last seven years has been held at South Hampton. The golf club is going through a renovation in 2026, so next year’s Dream 18 will likely be pushed a little later on the calendar to October or November.

Here are some of the winners of the event and proximity prizes below:

1st place gross: 16 under par (Ken Hollingsworth, Rick Newell, Todd Taylor, Alex Vandermoten)

2nd place gross: 12 under par (Raleigh Wilcox, Scott McClain, John Flautt, Dillon Board)

1st place net: 6 under par (Nate Polete, Doug Hatten, Blake Urbanek, Brad Smith)

2nd place net: 4 under par (Tom Lucas, Jackson Spencer, Beckham Cummings, Anderson Vogt)

Closest to the Pin:

3rd hole: Jarrad Garcia

7th hole: Jay Landrum

12th hole: Blake Urbanek

15th hole: Kevin Santos

Long Drive men: Alex Vandermoten

Long Drive women: Jody Clark

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.