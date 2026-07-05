Florida Theatre honors military with Stars & Stripes Membership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre introduced its new Stars & Stripes Membership in honor of America’s 250th birthday. This membership is designed for active-duty military personnel, veterans, and retired military members.

The annual membership costs $200 and offers exclusive benefits, celebrating the service and sacrifice of the nation’s military community.

Members receive unlimited access to the PNC Lounge, which features a private bar and restroom during most show performances. The membership also provides access to member presales, allowing early ticket purchases before the general public, along with special discounted pricing on regular-priced tickets.

Additional benefits include use of the Members-Only Entrance on Newnan Street and a Florida Theatre membership card. Stars & Stripes Members will also be recognized in Ovation magazine and the Florida Theatre Annual Report.

Those eligible and interested in purchasing this membership level can contact the Membership department directly at (904) 355-2787, Option two or email membership@floridatheatre.com for more information.

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