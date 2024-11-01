‘Gold standard’: Understanding the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens accreditation, major expansion plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 1 million visitors flock to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens each year. Inside, you’ll find over 2,000 animals, lush landscapes, award-winning exhibits, and staff devoted to monitoring animal care around the clock.

“These animals are being kept for with top-notch quality care,” Zoo representative Curtis Dvorak said.

One of the fan favorites in the Zoo is The Range of the Jaguar. It’s a two-time national award-winning exhibit and has received high honors from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, or AZA.

Additionally, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens carries the emblem of accreditation through the AZA. For many zoos, it’s considered one of the highest standards of accreditation.

“It provides a reassurance to the public that the animals that they’re coming to see are cared for at the highest level,” Dvorak said.

As of September, AZA reports there are currently 237 AZA-accredited institutions.

Action News Jax talked to Dan Ashe, the President and CEO of AZA, about a variety of topics, including the Jacksonville Zoo and what having AZA accreditation means.

“It can also have very practical applications, like receiving government assistance or lower insurance rates, things like that,” Ashe said.

Ashe says the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was first accredited in 1987.

“They’ve been continuously accredited for 37 years … So that’s a significant accomplishment to be accredited,” Ashe said. “As we like to say, accreditation is not once every five years, it’s “every day.’”

Recently, a challenging chapter was added to the zoo’s history regarding zoo operations.

4 apes, including a three-year-old gorilla named Kevin, died after an outbreak of a bacterial infection known as Shigella.

People online and zoo visitors expressed concerns for the animals after the outbreak.

Dvorak told us doctors and animal specialists from all across the country were reaching out, wanting to provide support and care however they could during that time.

“The quality care that we provide for our animals is something that is actually, you know, watched by other zoos and aquariums around the country,” Dvorak said.

The zoo says it’s a mystery as to how the outbreak started.

Now, the Zoo is happy to report the remaining apes appear to be doing well.

USDA inspection history

Action News Jax asked Dvorak if the Zoo feels like it did everything possible to care for the animals that recently died. Dvorak says he feels “100 percent” confident they did.

When Action News Jax reached out to the USDA about the recent ape deaths, the agency told us it was aware of the situation and it takes these situations seriously.

USDA inspection records for the zoo show an inspector visited the zoo after the Shigella outbreak, for what was listed as a Routine Inspection. Nothing was flagged with the over 500 animals inspected in that report.

When looking at various USDA inspections from just a few months before that, the zoo had a critical mark filed for general facilities.

That report lists an incident where a tiger cub named Mina broke multiple bones due to improper construction of her enclosure in 2023.

During 2023, the USDA filed at least 3 inspection reports at the Zoo. Of those reports, 2 involved non-critical non-compliant items.

In 2022 the zoo received a critical mark for its handling of animals.

In that situation, a zookeeper was attacked by a North American Black Bear that had escaped an enclosure. According to the Zoo, that bear was shot and killed.

The USDA reports show the Zoo did correct any critical marks noted during the listed incidents.

Dvorak told us any incident involving an animal dying or getting sick is devastating, but especially for the staffers who care for the animals day in and day out.

How AZA accreditation is maintained

Ashe explained a facility can be at risk of losing accreditation if it “doesn’t do the maintenance work that is required to maintain facilities in a condition that would support animal welfare and safety for both the animals and employees and guests,” Ashe said on a zoo losing accreditation.

At least seven animals died at the Jacksonville Zoo in 2024 including 4 apes, a manatee, a zebra, and a Rhinoceros Hornbill.

The AZA says takes into consideration USDA’s findings when looking at a Zoo’s status of accreditation.

Ashe said if a situation arises at an AZA-accredited member facility that seems unusual or irregular, then the facility has to report to the commission.

“It’s my understanding that Jacksonville has provided a report to the commission, but I do not believe they have yet reviewed and taken action on that report,” Ashe said during the time of the interview.

Action News Jax asked Dvorak if the Zoo worries about losing its accreditation due to losing so many animals within a short amount of time.

“No,” answered Dvorak. “The [USDA] inspection happened afterwards and there was zero infractions found in our facilities.”

“It’s quite a good signal for Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens to have been accredited for 37 years. That really does show a commitment to excellence and continual improvement because our standards continue to evolve,” Ashe said.

Regarding the Shigella outbreak, Ashe said “People are animals. We all know that we can be subject to virus or bacterial infections or fungal infections, and sometimes [animals] surprise us.”

Major expansion plans on the horizon

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is formally up for AZA reaccreditation in 2026.

That’s around the same time that current major construction will transform the zoo, including a new lion exhibit and an expanded elephant conservation center.

“Right now it is in probably the biggest transformation that it’s been in probably 20 to 30 years,” Dvorak said.

Included in that transformation is a new education campus.

“The conservation message is important for us,” Dvorak said.

The Zoo’s website lists its REZOOVENATION as a project that will revitalize nearly every part of the Zoo, starting with the J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River habitat and the immersive VyStar SkyScape entrance, expected to open in 2026.

The Zoo says it will feature expanded and new animal habitats designed to prioritize animal well-being and create unique experiences.

“You’re going to walk into a place in this 10-foot tall glass and you’re going to see a manatee right there right up against the glass and maybe the first time these kids have ever seen that,” Dvorak said.

The Zoo said it has recently completed a range of projects, including updating its Lorikeet Landing and transforming a space into a deck overlooking the Trout River after a hurricane destroyed the original pier several years ago.

“You can rest assured that these animals are being kept for with top-notch quality care,” Dvorak said.

Throughout the year, the Zoo hosts a variety of events and special programs. Soon, the zoo will host its Colors of the Wild, which returns in November.

The Zoo describes the display as one of the largest Asian lantern events in the country, where artistry and nature intertwine with over 1,200 glowing lanterns.

You can click on the following links to purchase tickets or donate to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

