JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach municipal offices will close Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of Thanksgiving. The two-day holiday closure will also alter residential waste collection routes for local households.

Trash collection normally scheduled for Thursday will shift to Friday, Nov. 27. Routes regularly picked up on Friday will move to Saturday, Nov. 28. In a holiday statement expressing gratitude to residents, volunteers and employees, the City of Jacksonville Beach said, “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville Beach, we wish you and your family a safe, happy, and wonderful Thanksgiving!”

Beyond Thanksgiving, municipal leaders highlighted upcoming seasonal activities, pointing to the return of Deck the Chairs and opportunities to support local businesses. City offices will shut down again on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

During Christmas week, waste pickup will experience a one-day delay. Collection normally planned for Friday, Dec. 25, will shift to Saturday, Dec. 26.

Jacksonville Beach offices will also close Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. Unlike the other holidays, waste collection on Jan. 1 will follow its normal schedule without any changes.

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