Kingsland mother charged with murder after taking abortion pill

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A woman from Kingsland, Georgia, is being charged with murder after she took an abortion pill and gave birth to an infant who died a few hours later.

According to the Kingland Police Report, Alexia Moore, 31, had taken 200 mg of Misoprostol—a pill commonly paired with mifepristone to induce an abortion on the evening of December 29, 2025. The following morning, Moore was taken to the E.R. at the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus hospital, where she gave birth.

An acquaintance of Moore, who is choosing to stay anonymous, told Action News Jax that Moore informed her after the incident that she had given birth to a five-and-a-half-month-old infant girl.

Georgia’s heartbeat law, which went into effect on July 20, 2022, prohibits abortions after a fetus has a heartbeat—approximately five or six weeks.

Following the incident, our anonymous source said that “she had a sheriff and social services at her house investigating her,” which ultimately led to her arrest on March 4.

According to police records, Moore is now being charged with murder, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.

Action News Jax has reached out to her attorney as well as prosecutors to learn more details about this case, how unique it is and whether it will make it to trial, but no one will comment on the case in its early stages. We also briefly spoke with her father, who said, “No comment.”

Action News Jax is still seeking more details about this case, and we will continue to track its progress through the court system.

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