Man accused of animal cruelty, dog fighting and backyard breeding at Tallyrand home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 16 dogs were confiscated from a Jacksonville property in the Tallyrand neighborhood after a search revealed horrific animal living conditions and signs of dog fighting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 42-year-old Cedric Williams, turned himself in on August 9 after an investigation stemming from citizen complaints.

Several items discovered on the property suggested that dogs were being bred, fought, and sold. Those included weighted dog vests, small treadmills, weighing scales, two flirt poles, and a “rape stand,” used for forcible breeding.

Six sky boxes were found in the backyards, each containing Pitbull Terriers. Some were noted to have apparent scars from fighting and showed signs of neglect.

Their personalities were also indicative of fighting. According to JSO, upon trying to load them up into the ACPS transport van, the animals began trying to attack each other through the steel cages, injuring themselves in the process.

In addition, a French bulldog was found confined to a feces-covered cage, while another was found with seven newborn puppies. An ACPS exam noted staples in the mother dog’s stomach, likely from a c-section that was not conducted by a professional. None of the bulldogs had food or water, according to the report.

JSO said Williams does not have a breeder’s license, but was breeding known fighting dogs and attempting to sell the French Bulldog puppies online for $2500. ACPS reportedly told JSO it would be citing Williams for the violation.

Williams is charged with four felony counts of promoting fighting/baiting of animals and nine counts of cruelty to animals, although he denied any illegal activity.

He was released on bond and is due back in court in September.

