Motorcyclist dies in Orange Park crash Tuesday night: FHP

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Orange Park.

It happened on Wells Road at Eldridge Avenue.

FHP’s crash map says troopers arrived at the scene around 8:18 P.M. Tuesday night. The rider was taken to a hospital, but later died.

A partial roadblock of the outside lane was said to be in place at 9:22 P.M. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area or find an alternative route.

The crash appears to have only involved the motorcycle. Action News Jax is waiting for more information from FHP.

