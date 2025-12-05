OIG identifies more fraud at Jacksonville Housing Authority in latest investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Office of Inspector General has uncovered tenants owe more than $70,000 in rent after underreporting their incomes at the troubled Jacksonville Housing Authority, according to a newly released report.

The OIG investigation found that multiple tenants failed to report the income as required under JHA policy, resulting in housing benefits they were not eligible to receive.

Despite the violations, the report states that none of the cases were sent to collections or referred to law enforcement, even though JHA’s own internal rules mandate those steps.

Following the OIG’s review, JHA has now forwarded several cases to a collections agency and has detailed a plan to strengthen oversight, close accountability gaps, and improve compliance across its programs.

The findings add to a growing list of problems at JHA.

Action News Jax Ben Becker has been following issues at the agency for more than 18 months, including:

Read the full Inspector General report below:

