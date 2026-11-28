ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is accepting applications for its Poet Laureate position.

The chosen writer will serve as a volunteer ambassador for the literary arts, representing the municipality across a two-year term.

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Applicants must be at least 18 years old and live in St. Augustine or have ties to the city through family or community involvement, show a strong interest in and commitment to poetry, and be comfortable reading poetry aloud in public.

The City Commission says it may allow a Poet Laureate to serve more than one term. Officials will select the new Poet Laureate during the City Commission meeting scheduled for Jan. 11, 2027.

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Established in 2022, the initiative celebrates the power of poetry to inspire, connect and enrich the community.

The selected poet represents the city at ceremonies, special events, and public gatherings.

The laureate may receive reimbursement for certain out-of-pocket expenses through small cultural or community grants, if approved by the City Commission, and may also receive media coverage of readings, performances and special projects.

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Applications must be submitted online by Jan. 13, 2027. Applicants must submit:

A resume summarizing their experience and background.

A list of publications, if any.

Poetry samples.

Letters of support or recommendation, if available.

A statement of interest explaining why they want to serve and describing their connection to St. Augustine.

The appointee will then make an official debut at the City of St. Augustine’s Arbor Day celebration on Jan. 15, 2027.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

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