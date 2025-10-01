St. Johns County approves $1.8 billion budget with tax cut and safety upgrades

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has a new $1.8 billion budget in place for 2026.

The plan includes the first property tax cut in five years and major investments in public safety, roads, and community services.

Starting October 1, the budget directs $383 million from property taxes while reducing the General Fund by more than $9 million.

County leaders also set aside $20 million for an Emergency Response Fund, the first of its kind, to help the community recover from hurricanes and other crises.

Public safety is getting a boost, too, with nearly $5 million going to Fire Rescue for more staff and stronger recruitment. Four new fire stations, each with law enforcement presence, are planned.

The budget also funds four new regional parks, a new library branch, and two library hubs.

In all, more than $159 million will go to big infrastructure projects like new roads, water systems, and upgrades to existing facilities.

St. Johns County still maintains one of the lowest property tax rates in Northeast Florida, even without using a local sales tax.

The budget was approved after several public workshops and hearings this year, all broadcast live for residents.

