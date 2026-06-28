Traffic delays expected at Nocatee intersection during signal construction

NOCATEE, Fla. — Motorists in Nocatee should prepare for temporary traffic impacts at the intersection of Preservation Trail and Colonnade Drive as crews work to install new traffic signal mast arms.

The construction will lead to temporary lane closures and minor delays from June 29 to July 3, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time during these hours.

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