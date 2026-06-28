St. Johns County

Traffic delays expected at Nocatee intersection during signal construction

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
Preservation Trail and Colonnade Drive as crews work to install new traffic signal mast arms
By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

NOCATEE, Fla. — Motorists in Nocatee should prepare for temporary traffic impacts at the intersection of Preservation Trail and Colonnade Drive as crews work to install new traffic signal mast arms.

The construction will lead to temporary lane closures and minor delays from June 29 to July 3, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time during these hours.

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Malina Cureton

Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

Malina Cureton is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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