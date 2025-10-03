Update on JFRD firefighter who also works for Alligator Alcatraz contractor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned new information regarding a story about a Jacksonville firefighter who took a position working for a company contracted to staff Alligator Alcatraz.

Back in July, the City of Jacksonville said Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Lieutenant Todd Smith had not disclosed his secondary employment with the city, a potential violation of the city code.

But this week, the city’s Chief Communications Officer, Phil Perry, confirmed that Smith did, in fact, submit the necessary form regarding his secondary employment.

In an email sent to Action News Jax Thursday, Perry wrote, Smith “has provided us with documentation that shows he submitted his secondary employment form internally at JFRD but that it never made it to Employee Services.”

Back in July, the city told Action News Jax that Smith would submit the proper form after we started asking questions about Smith’s dual employment - more than two years after he started working for the company.

Smith’s LinkedIn page showed he worked for Critical Response Strategies, the company that landed a $78.5 million contract to help staff Alligator Alcatraz for more than two years.

Now the city administration said Smith did submit the required disclosure much earlier than initially thought, but the documentation never made it to the right department.

Perry requested Action News Jax publish a story update, adding, “It is not at all your fault but would be very much appreciated on our end.”

