GREENCOVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A new holiday event is coming to Green Cove Springs this December, combining fitness, entertainment, and seasonal refreshments along the St. Johns River.

The inaugural Wine and Chocolate on the River 5K Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19. Hosted by The Neighbor to Neighbor Newspaper, the evening gathering aims to offer a fresh twist on the traditional race format by incorporating wine, chocolate, music, and food trucks for participants.

The event is organized as a community fundraiser, adding a charitable mission to the holiday festivities. Proceeds from the inaugural run will benefit several local organizations, including the Green Cove Springs Preservation Society, the Soul Food Festival and the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.

The race will feature a 3.1-mile course laid out through historic Green Cove Springs neighborhoods. Designed to accommodate both runners and walkers, the track remains on quiet residential roads shaded beneath a canopy of old oak trees. The course guides participants past riverfront houses overlooking the St. Johns River, with several of the residential properties dating back more than 100 years.

After completing the course, registered participants can gather for a riverside social event along the waterfront. Planned post-race activities include music, a selection of food trucks, and various chocolate treats. Registered runners and walkers will receive a glass of hot chocolate to drink during the gathering, along with their own personal mini bottle of wine to take home.

Because the event takes place in December, attendees will also be able to experience community holiday traditions along the water. The annual Green Cove Springs Parade of Trees will be illuminated and on display for the evening, providing a festive backdrop for the race and the riverside celebration.

Organizers planned the fun run to welcome a wide variety of participants, including experienced runners, casual walkers, chocolate enthusiasts, and residents looking for a community holiday celebration.

Advance signups are open online for the Saturday, Dec. 19 event through the race registration website.

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