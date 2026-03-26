‘Continue to enforce’: New safety lights coming to St. Johns crosswalk following child’s death

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County commissioners are addressing safety concerns on Longleaf Pine Parkway near Patriot Oaks Academy.

This comes after a 12-year-old child who was riding a mini dirt bike was killed in a crash in February in front of the school.

Commissioners announced during a meeting on Wednesday that crosswalk signs with flashing lights to alert drivers of pedestrians will be placed in the area.

The 17-year-old who was behind the wheel in the deadly crash will not face charges.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the driver didn’t have a chance to avoid the crash and their driving was not the reason for the crash.

County engineer Duane Kent explained how the signs will work.

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“When a pedestrian walks up to the crosswalk, they can push a button, the lights, flash, to let drivers know that when someone wants into the crosswalk, and that the pedestrian can cross safely,” Kent said.

Kent expects the lights will be installed before the county’s timeline of 30 days.

At the Wednesday night meeting, St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick speaking about other accidents, outlined where fault often lies.

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“It was not the fault of the bike, it was the fault of the child. I simply say the education piece starts in the home, guardians, siblings, whoever is raising these children,” he said. “We are in a new era now with a new bill coming out. We will continue to enforce, educate and hold parents accountable.”

Florida lawmakers are putting in place enhanced rules for electric bikes. That bill is moving forward and mandating e-bike riders to slow down near people and warn them before passing.

Violators could face a ticket similar to a non-moving violation. The measure also creates a task force that will study e-bike safety and crash data.

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