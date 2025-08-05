‘He’s not a monster’ | Sister of teen accused of killing parents in Middleburg expresses disbelief

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Action News Jax spoke with the sister of the 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his parents in Middleburg.

“I am shocked,” said Ayanna Russell, the suspect’s sister. “Honestly I am taken at a loss of words that this has happened.”

Deputies said after shooting David Lee and Brandi Smith, the teen identified as Trevor Lee, walked to a nearby church and turned himself over to law enforcement.

Read: 14-year-old boy shoots parents dead in Middleburg home, walks to church, sheriff said

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said there was an argument last night between Trevor and his parents that led up to this shooting.

Russell, who currently lives in California said when she lived at home, their family dynamic was normal.

“We joked around with each other,” said Russell. “We played a lot; we played video games with each other. We went to the movies. We were your regular family, no issues at all whatsoever.”

And she said her brother was a good kid.

Read: ‘Guess we’ll never know’: Family, friend reflects on teen accused of killing parents in Clay County

“A bright young man,” said Russell. “He wanted to become a football player. He was freshly coming into high school. The kids loved him. He had friends.”

Russell said she had no idea about the argument or any issues between her brother and parents.

But despite this horrific tragedy, Russell said she still loves her little brother.

“Did he make a mistake, yes,” said Russell. “He made a big mistake. A huge one. “My little brother, he is not a monster.”

The motive of the shooting and what the argument was about is still unclear.

David Lee and Brandi Smith David Lee and Brandi Smith were shot to death Sunday (Aug. 3, 2025) in their Middleburg, Fla. home by their 14-year-old son Trevor Lee, the Clay County Sheriff said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.