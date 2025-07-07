‘Information is coming’: Sheriff expects tough questions about inmate’s death at town hall meetings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is heading out into the community for a series of town halls, and this year, he’s expecting there will be tough questions.

Specifically, about the ongoing investigation into the death of Charles Faggart.

“There’s nothing that I won’t try to answer. You’re not barred from asking any question that you want to ask,” Waters said in an interview with Action News Jax Monday.

Community members have been holding regular protests outside of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters since April, demanding answers and accountability for Faggart’s death.

Faggart, who was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute, died in the hospital shortly after an incident in the Duval County Jail in April.

“I expect to get those questions. There may even be some protests, but that’s part of the process and we’re ready to hear it,” Waters said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Waters acknowledged it can be difficult to have to wait so long for answers but argued it’s necessary to maintain the integrity of State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s investigation.

“It’s best for us to wait and not make mistakes and wait and get accurate information to give to the public when it’s all said and done,” Waters said.

When asked how he plans to address questions from the public about the active investigation, Waters told us he plans to explain answers will be coming as soon as the State Attorney completes her work.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I would say that the information is coming. Depends on where you are, where you sit, you may like it, you may not, but it’s going to be factual, it’s going to be based on evidence and what we found out throughout the process and I’m gonna say that we’re waiting for our partners at the State Attorney’s Office,” Waters said.

While protesters have accused JSO of not being forthcoming about information related to the case, Waters highlighted the fact it was JSO that first brought it to the attention of the community.

During that press conference one day after the incident in the jail, Waters announced Faggart’s hospitalization and his decision to strip nine corrections officers of their authority in connection with the case.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.