Jacksonville’s first Solidcore location to open in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville and Northeast Florida’s first Solidcore fitness studio location is gearing up for opening.

The new location’s grand opening is Saturday, February 21st.

Solidcore fitness is described on its website as low-impact, strength training exercises to ensure minimal stress or force on your spine or joints. Their website offers several different types of classes.

Classes will go live in the [solidcore] app on Friday, for the Jacksonville studio. Studio representatives tell us the Jacksonville location will have some of the most experienced instructors from the state coming to coach.

Each class will feature a raffle or giveaway in partnership with local businesses, as the business starts its routine schedules.

Hours: Classes will be held every hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Open House: Visitors are encouraged to stop by to meet our coaches and ask any questions they may have.

The studio is located at 1 Riverside Avenue, Suite 2005, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

