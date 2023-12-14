Sections
Holidays in the Jacksonville area
LIST: Best places to see Christmas lights in the Jacksonville area in 2023
Video
Video
Contest: Win a family 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures Christmas Wild and Bright!
Run Santa Run 5K rescheduled due to bad weekend weather
Christmas cheer spreads to Wolfson Children’s Hospital with successful toy drive
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office partners up with HUGS St. Johns for 'No Hungry Holidays'
The Salvation Army starts their toy distribution for 3,250 children
Video
Sailors show off their Christmas flare in Mayport holiday lighting competition
Video
Police Athletic League of Jacksonville is making kids’ Christmas wishes come true
Green Cove Springs, join the police department in its annual ‘Caroling Around the Cove’
Study reveals top 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to play while driving
Your Money Jax: FBI issuing warnings about holiday shopping scams, how you can avoid them
Jacksonville Symphony warns patrons to only buy tickets from its official website to avoid scams
St. Augustine named best small town in Florida to visit for Christmas with its ‘Nights of Lights’
Holiday performances by local artists enchant St. Johns County Administration building all December
The animals at Marineland have finished their holiday gift lists
Neptune Beach police accepting holiday mail for residents to prevent thefts
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office spreading cheer, and presents, throughout community
Holidays
Savings to be thankful for: Why Florida drivers are feeling the cheer this holiday season
St. Johns County Fire Rescue tips: Safety with candles during holiday season
Deck the Chairs grows in popularity every year; What does the future hold for the annual event?
Most Americans are stressed over holiday spending, inflation, new survey says
Sailors and families reunited at Naval Station Mayport Thanksgiving dinner
‘It can cost you:’ How to avoid online retail scams this holiday season
Clay County Sheriff’s Office delivers meals to the less fortunate this holiday season
Animals enjoy their holiday feast at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park
RSV cases on the rise, CDC issues warning for infants and seniors
‘Always gets a little heated:’ Tips for avoiding politics at the Thanksgiving table this year
Beautify Jax: Who cleans our interstates? How we can keep Florida's roads clean
Three separate crashes in Putnam County, two people dead
Honoring fallen firefighters
Honoring fallen firefighters
Jags playoff odds
Jags playoff odds
